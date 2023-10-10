Taemin of SHINee to drop new EP 'Guilty' on Oct. 30

SHINee’s Taemin is returning with a new solo EP titled “Guilty” on Oct. 30, according to SM Entertainment.

His fourth solo mini album “Guilty” will carry six tracks, led by the titular track “Guilty.”

This is Taemin’s first EP since his third EP “Advice” was released in May 2021.

The artist hopes to capture global listeners with the upcoming album, which he filled with his unique colors.

Taemin is recognized for his outstanding performances onstage, earning him the nickname “K-pop Ace."

He made his debut as a member of the legendary K-pop boy group SHINee in May 2008 and as a solo artist in August 2014 with his first solo EP “Ace.”

Both online and offline preorders of Taemin’s fourth EP “Guilty” begin on Tuesday.