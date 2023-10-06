S. Korea sweeps up 2 gold medals at stake in recurve team events

South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok (from left to right) react in the final of the men's team recurve archery event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap) South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok (from left to right) react in the final of the men's team recurve archery event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea swept up two gold medals up for grabs in the archery team competition at the 19th Asian Games on Friday, proving their world-class competitiveness on the regional stage. The trio of Lim Si-hyeon, Choi Mi-sun and An San defeated China by the set score of 5-3 for the seventh consecutive Asiad gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou. Hours later, Kim Je-deok, Lee Woo-seok and Oh Jin-hyek defeated India 5-1 in the men's team gold medal match held at the same venue. These are the second and third archery gold medals for South Korea, following the title in the mixed doubles event Wednesday. South Korea's female archers claimed the Asiad team title for the seventh consecutive time since 1998. The country has dominated the women's team event, winning 10 golds out of 12 Asian Games tournaments since 1978, when the sport was first contested as a medal program. Lim and Lee, who joined hands in finishing first in mixed doubles, became double gold medalists at the Hangzhou Asian Games, joining a group of eight South Korean multi-medalists, including swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min, and fencers Choi In-jeong and Oh Sang-uk. For the men's team discipline, the gold medal is South Korea's first Asiad title since 2010. The archery powerhouse won the Asiad title from 1982-2010, but lost it in 2014 and 2018. In the recurve team event, each archer takes two arrows per set, for a total of six arrows and a maximum of 60 points per set for each team. Teams earn two points for a set win and one point for a tie.

South Korean archers react after winning the final of the women's team recurve archery at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap) South Korean archers react after winning the final of the women's team recurve archery at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)