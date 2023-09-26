[From the Scene] Whimsical circus workshop offers fun workout

If you've ever wanted to juggle, spin plates or soar through the air like a circus sensation, then the "Circus Playground" workshop was the place to be last weekend.

As part of LG Arts Center Seoul's fall season education programs, the one-day workshop, co-organized by the circus education experts at "Jumpers," provided an exciting experience for beginners of all ages, including the young-at-heart adults.

The morning session catered to adventure-seeking adults, while the afternoon session delighted elementary school students from grades 2 to 4. (Fifth and sixth graders had their chance in May.)

With a diverse turnout of roughly 36 participants, ranging in age from those in their 20s to 50s, the workshop welcomed everyone with colorful name stickers in pink, green or blue, determining their group for the day.

The action kicked off with a lively warm-up session, which involved balancing a ball on one's head, dancing a few steps and stretching to catchy tunes.

Soon after, participants were sorted into three groups, each guided by their instructors.