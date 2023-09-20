[Top Envoy] ‘Don’t look back anymore’: former envoy on S. Korea-Japan thaw

Shin Kak-soo, South Korea’s former ambassador to Japan, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at law firm SHIN & KIM in central Seoul on Sept. 4. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, the 68-year-old former diplomat said judicial activism over settling the issues of colonial-era sexual slavery and forced labor had been the “start of what was to follow."

“The talks didn’t go well. Seoul was doubling down on resolving disputes involving Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula. Not only wasn’t Tokyo as receptive to the idea as Seoul wanted, but the dialogue fell apart,” the envoy said, recalling his two-year stint as ambassador, a post he took after serving as vice foreign minister. He left the Foreign Ministry in 2017.

When Shin Kak-soo, South Korea’s former ambassador to Japan, supported efforts for a summit between the Korean and Japanese leaders in Kyoto in December 2011, the career diplomat, just seven months into the job, did not expect to wait 12 years to see the next one.

Then-President Lee Myung-bak (right) shakes hands with then-Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda at the Nucleat Security Talks in Seoul on March 27, 2012. (The Korea Herald)

Decision that changed everything

Four months before the Kyoto talks, the Constitutional Court of Korea backed an unprecedented ruling, calling out the Korean government over inaction that avoided engaging with Japan to compensate the victims of sexual slavery, known as comfort women.

Seoul and Tokyo reached a 1965 pact that normalized ties following Japan’s colonial rule. The agreement did not explicitly discuss sexual slavery but included a package of economic aid that Korea later used to grow its economy and companies. Japan says the pact settled any remaining disputes.

At the Kyoto dialogue, then-President Lee Myung-bak demanded Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda come up with a plan that could settle the 2011 ruling. Noda was reluctant to give a direct answer, and it was clear why, Shin said.

“Recognizing the decision meant acknowledging that the 1910-45 occupation was illegal. That’s not something the Japanese would accept,” Shin noted, adding that courts should have let officials handle the matter diplomatically.

“Diplomatic matters require room for ambiguity,” the kind of tolerance that allows parties involved in conflict to agree to disagree, Shin said. The 1965 pact is an example, Shin added. He also spoke to a later 2015 deal on sexual slavery that Lee’s successor reached with Japan as another example.

The deal set up a fund financed by Japan to pay the victims, and asked then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to deliver a renewed apology. The deal did not provide an answer as to whether Japan's use of sexual servitude should be considered to have been illegal. Korea later dissolved the fund, saying the agreement had not consulted the victims.

“That was a mistake. Korea had just thrown potentially the best deal on that issue out the window,” Shin said.

Judicial overreach again

A 2018 ruling by Korea’s Supreme Court that held Japanese companies liable for damages for forcing Koreans to work for them was a similar case to the 2015 deal, but dealt an even bigger blow to ties, according to Shin. Judicial restraint, such as recommending reconciliation, should have taken place instead, more so on this matter than anything else, Shin added.

The former ambassador was referring to the fact that the Korean government had already officially settled the matter through the 1965 agreement, a move that was made public in 2005 and later prompted legislation in 2007 to compensate the victims, who received payment until 2015.

“The top court says that’s not right all of sudden. So where do we go from there?” Shin said. A government remedy to the problem was nowhere to be found until March this year, a year after President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative leader who had pledged closer Seoul-Tokyo ties, came to power.

The March deal on forced laborers centered on Seoul backing a foundation financed by South Korean companies to compensate the victims, while awaiting potential apologies from the Japanese firms. The settlement is “something a leader should come up with to find the middle ground” between the 2018 ruling and 1965 agreement.

In May, Japanese Prime Minister reciprocated Yoon’s trip to Tokyo two months earlier, with the two leaders vowing friendlier ties and officially resuming their shuttle diplomacy -- a regular visit to each other’s countries after a 12-year hiatus, initially brought on by the collapse of the Kyoto talks.

But the March resolution is still contentious, with some of the victims refusing to accept money because it is coming from Korean companies that benefited from the 1965 agreement. Steel giant Posco, for example, has already donated about $3 million to the fund. Compensation should come from Japanese firms, along with a sincere apology, according to the victims.

The March deal is also facing some resistance from the courts, as they have so far blocked the government’s request to compensate the family members of victims protesting the deal. The courts cited the victims’ refusal to accept the resolution in their decisions. A separate hearing is expected to rule on the judgment. The Yoon government is determined to have courts take their side on the matter.

Taking steps forward

The position of the current Yoon administration on Japan is facing mounting pressure. Yoon’s opposition is leading a campaign to have the government reverse its backing for Japan release of radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The discharge into the Pacific Ocean, which began in late August after the International Atomic Energy Agency ruled its health and environmental impact as “negligible,” is part of Tokyo’s plans to decommission the facility, which was hit by a tsunami in 2011. Japan maintains that radioactive levels in the released water will be safe enough due to the filtering and dilution processes put in place.

Critics, however, disagree, saying that long-term effects are still being debated. Shin does not see it that way. Shin took office two months after the tsunami in March 2011 and stayed in Japan for another two years. He underscored the importance of "what has transpired since then.”

“The moment the tsunami hit the Fukushima plant, there was a burst of radioactive water (and the) radioactive levels were off the chart. Two full decades passed and we’re still okay here and (in Japan),” Shin said, dismissing the issue and urging the Yoon government to rather seize the opportunity to strengthen a lasting security partnership.

In August, the Yoon government shook hands on a security pledge with the US, Korea’s biggest ally, and Japan. The unprecedented commitment followed Seoul's pact with Washington in April to ensure Korea has a bigger say in using the US nuclear umbrella.

The three-way cooperation capped a yearslong push by policymakers in the three nations to jointly curb North Korea’s growing nuclear threats. Until then, bickering over historical disputes had stood in the way.

“The steps and leaps Korea will be taking from now on are really important to flesh out the August agreement. Institutionalizing it is key,” Shin said of trilateral cooperation, which he called an undisputed priority for Seoul to not only survive but thrive.

Tension with Japan, which could flare up as the two nations work together, should be dealt with separately if it involves revisiting their shared history, Shin added, referring to a joint committee led by Korean and Japanese historians. The group, which published its initial findings in a report in 2005 and another in 2009, has yet to resume work on a third report.

The key is to "not look back anymore," Shin said of Yoon and his successors.

About Shin

Shin Kak-soo was a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Japan, a two-year post that capped his 37 years at the Foreign Ministry in 2013. He was previously vice foreign minister, ambassador to Israel and deputy ambassador to the UN. In the earlier years of his career, Shin was director of Japanese affairs and named director-general of overseeing treaties. He is currently a senior adviser at SHIN & KIM, a local law firm founded by a different Shin.

