Late Samsung chairman’s Jindo dog project gets spotlight

Visitors pet Jindo dogs at the Samsung Electronics' booth at the world-famous dog show Crufts in 2005. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Group's late Chairman Lee Kun-hee's Jindo dog preservation project has been spotlighted in the media after his son's appearance at the anniversary celebration of the group's guide dog school.

Lee Jae-yong’s appearance Tuesday at the Samsung Guide Dog School in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, a project also started by Chairman Lee, was a reminder of his father's commitment to saving the Jindo dog breed from near extinction, media reported.

Industry insiders said the late chairman acquired 30 Jindos in the late 1960s and strove to increase its population and raise its global awareness.

“I spent days working with breeders, consulting with foreign experts, and striving to create purebred Jindo dogs. When the original 30 dogs I acquired had grown to 150, we saw the first purebred pair,” Lee wrote in his autobiography.

After over a decade of effort from the 1960s, he raised a total of 300 Jindo dogs, achieving an 80 percent purebred rate.

Despite being designated as South Korea's 53rd national treasure, the Jindo dog breed lacked global recognition because few purebred dogs existed and its country of origin was not acknowledged globally.

Chairman Lee's commitment extended beyond protecting the near-extinct breed; he actively promoted the excellence of the Jindo breed on a global scale.

In 1979, at a dog breed exhibition in Japan, Lee himself showcased a pair of Jindo dogs, a pivotal move that led to the global recognition of the breed.

In 2005, Lee achieved another milestone by successfully registering the Jindo dog as an official breed with the Kennel Club, Britain's largest organization dedicated to dog health, welfare and training.

The Kennel Club, known for its rigorous evaluation process, recognized the Jindo dog as a breed with "excellent breed standards."

Separately, under his father's leadership, the guide dog program was initiated in 1993, and it continues to thrive 30 years later under Lee Jae-yong.