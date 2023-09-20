Home

[Photo News] You are what you eat

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 14:17

    • Link copied

Shinsegae Food, the food business arm of South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group, said Wednesday it has launched plant-based alternative food brand "You are What you Eat." The brand will introduce a range of new plant-based products, such as vegan cheese, vegan sauce and oat milk developed with Shinsegae Food's original food technologies. As the brand's first products, three plant-based ready-made meals, including kimchi-topped rice, rigatoni ragu and lasagna Bolognese, have been unveiled. (Shinsegae Food)

