[Photo News] You are what you eat

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
5
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
6
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
-
7
Uzbek man risks life to save Korean woman from blaze
-
8
20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care
-
9
Star chefs collaborate for 'Taste of Seoul 2023'
-
10
South Korea frees Iran funds
[Photo News] You are what you eatBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 14:17
Shinsegae Food, the food business arm of South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group, said Wednesday it has launched plant-based alternative food brand "You are What you Eat." The brand will introduce a range of new plant-based products, such as vegan cheese, vegan sauce and oat milk developed with Shinsegae Food's original food technologies. As the brand's first products, three plant-based ready-made meals, including kimchi-topped rice, rigatoni ragu and lasagna Bolognese, have been unveiled. (Shinsegae Food)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
-
US energy firm to appeal court decision in favor of KEPCO, KHNP over nuclear reactor exports
-
Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance