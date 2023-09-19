South Korea frees Iran funds

The South Korean government confirmed Tuesday that it had transferred to Qatar Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks because of US sanctions, as part of a prisoner swap deal that led to the US and Iran releasing five of each other’s detainees.

Tehran’s access to $6 billion in oil revenue had been frozen since May 2019, when Washington, after scrapping the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, stepped up pressure to block hard currency from flowing to the Middle Eastern country.

“South Korea had been in close consultation with the countries concerned to resolve the issue, with the understanding that the money there belongs to the Iranian people,” the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said in a statement.

The US has said the released money will be used strictly for humanitarian purposes like food and medical supplies, saying it has some control over when and how it is used. Iran says it will spend the funds to address the “needs of the people of Iran.”

In the statement, the ministry said it also expects the fund to be used for humanitarian purposes. Before the release, South Korea had delivered humanitarian assistance to Iran, with Tehran using the frozen funds to pay for those supplies.

The ministry also thanked Qatar and Switzerland, which have represented US interests in Iran after Washington cut ties with Tehran following a revolution there in 1979. Qatar, along with Oman, is one of the interlocutors that had helped conduct diplomacy between the US and Iran.

The five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran landed in Qatar on Monday afternoon. Two of the Iranians held in the US have decided to stay there while two flew back to Iran. The remaining prisoner flew to a third country where he has a family.

The latest breakthrough in Washington-Tehran ties came as the US hopes to ease tensions and make room for progress on curbing Iran’s nuclear program. But the US acknowledges that restoring the 2015 deal then-US President Donald Trump abandoned is not on the table.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said it expects to improve ties with Tehran as they move past any potential hurdles to better relations.

Seoul and Tehran marked their 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, with Foreign Minister Park Jin having already communicated to his Iranian counterpart that Seoul is ready to see another 60 years of friendly ties.