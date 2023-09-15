Musinsa kicks off preview show for 2024 spring-summer collection

Musinsa, the largest online fashion platform in South Korea, has kicked off a preview event that showcases local fashion brands' collections for spring-summer 2024, the company said Friday.

Under the title of “24ss Musinsa Season Preview,” the company will showcase over 200 products designed by 30 local brands at Musinsa Terrace Seongsu and Musinsa’s three separate offline studios in the Seongsu-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul.

Musinsa's latest event has been organized as a venue where local brands can introduce more experimental designs and see demand for their new products for the upcoming seasons.

“Musinsa has provided participating local brands with financial support so that they can try new designs without budgetary pressure,” an official from Musinsa said.

Visitors to the preview, which runs through Sept. 24, can vote on products that they like and leave their comments, which will be received by local brands

“Based on the vote and comments from customers, local brands will be able to better forecast demand, manage excess inventory and adjust prices of products that they will launch in upcoming seasons," the Musinsa official said.

Musinsa added the company will also support marketing activities when participating brands decide to launch their products introduced in the preview event.

The fashion platform currently plans to hold the events on a regular basis, possibly twice a year.

“Nothing has been decided, but the company plans to regularize the preview event and increase the number of brands that will participate in the event,” the official said.

The 30 brands who participated in Musinsa’s latest preview include Romantic Crown, Pottery, Grailz, Insilence and Dgre.

Musinsa said that its six key terms for spring-summer 2024 are: "soft utility," "denim on denim," "artisanal touch," "grunge revival," 'refined casual" and "sportscation."

Visitors who voted at Musinsa’s four offline studios will get gifts and promo codes that they can use at Musinsa stores, the company added.