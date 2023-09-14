CJ to expand UK presence with Korean seaweed

Bibigo's Seaweed Snack will hit supermarket shelves in the United Kingdom, Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang said Thursday.

The product will be sold at popular UK grocery market chains Asda and Ocado, as well as online.

“Previously, the product was available in local ethnic sales channels (in the UK), but (by distributing it on major retail channels), more consumers will be able to buy and enjoy Bibigo’s Seaweed Snack,” said an official from CJ CheilJedang, which owns the Bibigo food brand.

The January-July sales of Bibigo's Seaweed Snack in the European market jumped by 61 percent, compared to the same period last year, data showed.

CJ CheilJedang launched the latest version of the Bibigo Seaweed Snack in the UK last October. The product has since received accolades for its taste and quality in the market, such as winning the one-star award in last month's Great Taste Awards -- the UK's largest food and drink accreditation scheme.

"Bibigo Seaweed Snack’s foray into the UK market will be the starting point for expanding the seaweed business across Europe,” said a CJ CheilJedang official.

"We will continue to introduce products that reflect national food culture and consumer needs in the global market," he added.

Seaweed is one of seven strategic products CJ CheilJedang have selected to target foreign markets with. The others include dumplings, processed rice, chicken, traditional Korean sauces, kimchi and rolls.