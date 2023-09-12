The Korea Herald, Pakistan's the Nation agree to boost media cooperation

From left: The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Pakistan Ambassador to Korea Nabeel Munir and Pakistan Embassy Military Attache Syed Changez Zafar pose for a photo after attending the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding at the Herald Corp. headquarters in central Seoul on Monday. (The Korea Herald)

The Korea Herald and the Nation, a Pakistani daily founded in 1984, agreed to boost media cooperation through a memorandum of understanding signed in Seoul on Monday.

A signing ceremony was held at The Korea Herald headquarters in Seoul, with Pakistan Ambassador to Korea Nabeel Munir, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Nawaiwaqt Group Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami, and The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae in attendance.

The agreement is aimed at creating and exchanging journalistic content for bilateral cooperation, increasing awareness, covering news, co-hosting events and conducting interviews based on strategic interests.

Highlighting the growing awareness of Korea in Pakistan, Nizami hoped the partnership would fill up the space bridging the information gap between Pakistan and Korea.

Nizami also recalled her visit to Seoul and the significance of the Pakistan-Korea media partnership in the content industry.