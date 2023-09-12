The Korea Herald, Pakistan's the Nation agree to boost media cooperation

Most Popular
The Korea Herald, Pakistan's the Nation agree to boost media cooperationBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 13:19
The Korea Herald and the Nation, a Pakistani daily founded in 1984, agreed to boost media cooperation through a memorandum of understanding signed in Seoul on Monday.
A signing ceremony was held at The Korea Herald headquarters in Seoul, with Pakistan Ambassador to Korea Nabeel Munir, The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Nawaiwaqt Group Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami, and The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae in attendance.
The agreement is aimed at creating and exchanging journalistic content for bilateral cooperation, increasing awareness, covering news, co-hosting events and conducting interviews based on strategic interests.
Highlighting the growing awareness of Korea in Pakistan, Nizami hoped the partnership would fill up the space bridging the information gap between Pakistan and Korea.
Nizami also recalled her visit to Seoul and the significance of the Pakistan-Korea media partnership in the content industry.
"There is a huge demand for K-content in Pakistan," said Nizami, suggesting that Pakistan and Korea co-host cultural festivals in the future.
Introducing the role of The Korea Herald in bridging the information gap since its establishment in 1953, Choi showed his commitment to diversifying news sources and expanding media cooperation.
"The Korea Herald and the Nation partnership would enhance bilateral awareness," said Choi.
"Pakistan is looking east for inspiration, friendship and partnership," said Munir, underlining the spirit of moving forward with Korea in new sectors.
Munir said that media cooperation would reveal the unexplored potential of Pakistan and Korea, thus contributing to disseminating healthy perceptions.
