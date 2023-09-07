Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans surpasses 200m Spotify streams with ‘Super Shy’By Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 7, 2023 - 17:11
NewJeans garnered 200 million plays on Spotify with “Super Shy,” said agency Ador on Thursday.
It is the group’s fifth song to reach the milestone on the platform and did so in 60 days, the shortest time for the rookie group.
“Super Shy” is one of the three focus tracks from its second EP, which amassed 500 million streams with six tracks.
Meanwhile, the single slid down to No. 95 on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated Sept. 9. It is staying on the chart for eight straight weeks after peaking at No. 48. All three title tracks from the EP – including “ETA” and “Cool With You” – entered the main songs chart. NewJeans is the only K-pop group besides BTS to place three songs at once on the chart.
The mini album ranked No. 24 on Billboard 200, extending its stay on the main albums chart for sixth consecutive week, after hitting it at the top.
Kep1er to hold fan meet in Seoul next month
Kep1er will host its second fan meet event in Seoul on Oct. 21-22, announced its co-agencies WakeOne and Swing Entertainment on Thursday.
The nine members stared into the camera inviting fans to come meet them in person in the poster for the event, named “Strange Market.” They are gearing up for a return with its fifth EP “Magic Hour,” slated to be unveiled on Sept. 25.
The group has been releasing a series of teaser contents for the upcoming album since last week, including a website dedicated to the release of the EP.
Separately, it will greet fans in Japan as well next month at its first standalone fan meet “Fairy Fantasia,” which will be held in Tokyo. The girl group drew about 50,000 audience members through its Japan tour in May and June. NCT put out its fourth studio album “Golden Age” last week.
NCT confirms members of new subunit
Members of NCT’s soon-to-be-launched subunit was announced at the reality audition show “NCT Universe: Lastart” on Thursday.
The participants of the show put on their final performances and five top candidates were named. They, along with a duo from SM Rookies, will be confirmed as members of the subunit temporarily named NCT New Team. The septet will join the NCT’s upcoming all-member concert in Japan.
In the meantime, members of NCT left for Osaka on Thursday in preparation for the concert. They will go live in Osaka this weekend and in Tokyo next weekend. This is the first time they are holding a concert in Japan together, and all tickets for the four live shows are sold out, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
FT Island brings out 9th EP
FT Island dropped its ninth EP “Sage” on Thursday, returning over 1 1/2 years after its previous mini album “Lock Up.”
The three members co-wrote all six tracks including the main track of the same title. The rock tune that mixes strong drumbeats and guitar sounds encourage listeners to “sagely” take another step toward the road they chose, into the bigger world. The band performed all songs in advance at their concert held on Aug. 26-27.
“We believe we can take in wider spectrum of music and smoothly ease into the public, rather than going for music we want to make,” said Lee Honggi.
“It has been a long time since we all participated in writing lyrics and melodies of all tracks,” said Choi Minhwan adding that the new album seems to have completed their music spectrum.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
