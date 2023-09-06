'Indonesia, Korea are more than friends': Indonesian amb.

Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto delivers a speech at Indonesia's 78th Independence Day and Indonesia-Korea 50th anniversary of bilateral ties at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

A mature and concrete Indonesia’s cooperation with South Korea would benefit not only the two countries but also the global community, the top Indonesian envoy in Seoul as the embassy commemorated its 78th independence day and the 50th anniversary of Indonesia-Korea relations on Thursday.

"Indonesia and Korea are more than close friends," said Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto in his speech at the event. "Indonesia and Korea share common values, principles of mutual respect, trust, solidarity, democracy and an open economy," he said.

He stressed the dynamic Special Strategic Partnership with Korea signed in 2017, the Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA), advancements of future-oriented Indonesia-Korea ties, and the growing interest of Korean investors to develop Nusantara National Capital.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, chairman of the ruling People Power Party who also serves as chairman of the Korea-Indonesia National Assembly Friendship Committee, attended the event as a guest and underlined the role of Indonesia in maintaining peace and creating prosperity in the region.

The event was hosted under the theme "Keep Moving Forward for Indonesia" and attended by Mohammad Mahfud, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs; Korean government officials; members of the National Assembly and diplomatic corps; businessmen; academics; and friends of Indonesia numbering more than 700 guests at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul.