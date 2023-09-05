Presidential office calls story targeting Yoon ‘worst fake news’

Lee Dong-gwan, the head of the Korea Communications Commissions licensing and regulating broadcasters, attends a plenary session of the National Assembly communications committee on Monday. (Yonhap)

The Yoon Suk Yeol office said Tuesday a story by a former reporter suspected of having close ties to onetime presidential candidate and opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung was “the worst fake news” from last year.

Days before the presidential election in March 2022, Kim Man-bae, the reporter in question, wrote an article suggesting then-People Power Party candidate Yoon was behind a controversial urban development project in which key Lee aides are suspected of illicitly profiting from. Multiple court trials into the project are ongoing.

In response to a reporter's question in a closed-door briefing, a senior Yoon official said the article appeared to be the result of a “collaborative political maneuvering” by suspects in the real estate project and the reporter.

“By attempting to paint Yoon as the suspect just a few days before the presidential election, they were maneuvering to defeat him using fabricated facts,” the official said.

“Such politically motivated fake news are one of the biggest threats to democracy that mars our election processes.”

The article was first published online on Newstapa, an independent news outlet Kim worked for, then later picked up by other media. The official accused “some news outlets” of being responsible by publishing the “false story” without checking the facts.

Seoul prosecutors are investigating suspicions that a so-called informant provided false information in an interview to the reporter, who has since been identified as one of the suspects in the real estate project, in exchange for approximately 165 million won ($124,000).

Tuesday's remarks from Yoon's office is its latest beef with the press.

Lee Dong-gwan, Yoon’s newly appointed head of the Korea Communications Commission, which licenses and regulates broadcasters, has declared a war on fake news.

Lee told the National Assembly as a nominee that it was “not entirely impossible to shut down public broadcasting companies,” referring to the Korea Broadcasting System, which has been accused of having a “pro-Democratic Party of Korea bias.”

“One fake story, and then you are done,” the commission chair said.

Speaking at special sessions gathering the entire ruling party on Aug. 28, Yoon himself claimed that the South Korean press was “dominated by the opposition supporters” and “bashing the administration all the time.”

Democratic Party lawmakers on the Assembly broadcasting and communications committee have slammed Lee for attacking freedom of the press with his threats to close down public broadcasters.

Rep. Ko Min-jung, who was spokesperson for Yoon’s predecessor Moon Jae-in, criticized Lee’s appointment as the incumbent administration’s attempt to rein in the press.