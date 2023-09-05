Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN

President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a ceremony at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy in Seoul on Friday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the academy's foundation. (Yonhap)

North Korea's ever-advancing nuclear and missile programs pose direct and existential threats to the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said.

Yoon made the remark in a written interview with the Indonesian daily Kompas ahead of a visit to Jakarta to attend a series of annual ASEAN-related summits, calling for closer cooperation with the region to deal with threats from the North.

Yoon was to depart for Indonesia later Tuesday on a trip that will also take him to India later this week for a summit with leaders of the Group of 20 major economies.

"North Korea's increasing missile provocations and nuclear threats pose direct and existential risks to ASEAN countries," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Yoon urged unity among ASEAN countries to respond resolutely to such threats, with the ultimate goal of achieving North Korea's denuclearization.

Yoon also emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, saying it is directly linked to global peace and stability.

Yoon called for putting trilateral cooperation between South Korea, China and Japan back on track, saying he hopes cooperation between ASEAN and the three dialogue partners in Northeast Asia will grow stronger.

Yoon stressed South Korea's commitment to expanding support for the ASEAN region.

"We will share the experiences of South Korea, which achieved economic development in an unprecedentedly short period of time, with ASEAN nations," Yoon said, promising to expand substantial aid that the region needs. (Yonhap)