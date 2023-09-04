UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul this week

Most Popular
-
1
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks
-
2
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
3
What summer of stabbings means for South Korea
-
4
[KH Explains] Rates of ‘disease of kings’ gout doubling in Korea
-
5
Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting
-
6
Blackpink nominated in 6 categories, Tomorrow X Together in 4 at MTV VMA
-
7
Popular webtoon-based TV series drive more readers to original works
-
8
Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site
-
9
Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year
-
10
[New in Korean] Alien parasite transforms human violence into deadly 'Blue Flesh'
UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul this weekBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-09-04 11:00:10
UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights is set to visit South Korea this week to meet Seoul officials and defectors from the reclusive regime.
Elizabeth Salmon is expected to arrive in Seoul on Monday for a nine-day stay to meet foreign, unification and justice officials, as well as North Korean defectors and rights groups, according to the foreign ministry.
She is also scheduled to hold a press conference in Seoul on Sept. 12.
The rapporteur will submit a report on North Korean human rights issues to the UN based on the results of this week's visit.
The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime in light of international human rights law. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
Yoon says he will call for resolute response to N.Korea threats at ASEAN, G20 summits: interview
-
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks