N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, shows what North Korea called a drill for a "tactical nuclear attack." (Yonhap)

North Korea conducted a purported live-fire drill simulating a "tactical nuclear attack" early Saturday by launching long-range strategic cruise missiles toward the West Sea, its state media claimed Sunday. However, the South Korean military dismissed the report as an "exaggeration," saying that North Korea may have failed to detonate a mock nuclear warhead in midair.

The latest drill is the second nuclear attack simulation in three days, which North Korean state media has labeled as a tit-for-tat response to combined field training exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency underscored that Saturday's drill was conducted in response to aerial exercises staged between the allies over the West Sea on Thursday and Friday.

South Korea and US air forces conducted live-fire and bombing drills that simulated the interception of cruise missiles flying at low altitudes to avoid radar detection, the South Korean Air Force announced Thursday.

The allies' air exercises -- which were associated with Ulchi Freedom Shield -- also involved practicing precision strikes on key targets by penetrating the enemy's air defense system in the event of preemptive missile attacks by North Korea.

UFS is a regular, 11-day computer simulation-assisted command exercise that aims to strengthen the combined defense posture and alliance response capabilities amid mounting missile and nuclear threats posed by North Korea.

But in response, North Korea conducted "a live-fire drill simulating a tactical nuclear attack at dawn on Sept. 2 to issue a warning to the enemies about the actual nuclear crisis," the KCNA said in a Korean-language statement entitled "Tit-for-tat Drill Conducted for Important Objectives."

"The Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea issued an order to conduct the military drill to fully demonstrate the action will and capability to deter the enemies' intent to wage a war for invasion," the KCNA said.

North Korea's cruise missile-armed unit of the Korean People's Army in the western region "launched two long-range strategic cruise missiles equipped with mock nuclear warheads in a genuine wartime environment, following expedited approval procedures."

The long-range strategic cruise missiles, in this context, pertain to the Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 land-attack cruise missiles, often abbreviated as LACMs, which North Korea asserts can carry Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads.

The two missiles were launched from the estuary of the Chongchon River toward the West Sea. These missiles traveled approximately 1,500 kilometers for a duration ranging from 7,672 to 7,681 seconds, or around two hours and eight minutes, following figure-eight flight patterns.

The missile subunit "successfully executed the nuclear strike mission with precision by detonating (mock warheads) in midair at a predetermined altitude of 150 meters above the target island."