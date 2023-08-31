Hyundai Oilbank enables app users to pay for gas via Toss Pay

Most Popular
Hyundai Oilbank enables app users to pay for gas via Toss PayBy Mun So-jeong
Published : 2023-08-31 17:28:00
Hyundai Oilbank, Korea's major refiner, has enabled users of its mobile application Car& to make payments via Toss Pay, one of the most popular mobile payment methods here, offering a more convenient option for transactions.
Customers can pay for gas via Toss Pay before visiting gas stations through the refiner’s mobile service dubbed “Smart Fueling,” using Toss Pay.
Hyundai Oilbank Bonus Card members -- customers who get extra points or price reductions according to the amounts they spend -- can get discounts of 10 won ($0.0076) to 20 won per liter once they make payments via Smart Fueling.
“We are expecting the introduction of Toss Pay will provide better services to our customers,” said Hyundai Oilbank officials.
To celebrate the launch, Hyundai Oilbank is also planning to offer a variety of benefits.
Until Sept. 20, new users of Toss Pay can get a 10,000 won discount when they make a payment in the Car& mobile app. Existing users will receive a 5,000 discount once they pay 50,000 won for fuel.
In addition, a gas coupon worth 3,000 won will be provided to 5,000 new members of Hyundai Oilbank Bonus Card who have registered via the Toss app.
