Seoul shares open higher amid US rate pause outlook

Most Popular
-
1
Korea slams brake on budget growth
-
2
Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns
-
3
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
4
Why statues became center of ideological dispute
-
5
South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban
-
6
[Exclusive] KEPCO affiliates prepare legal fight against Australia’s ALS Coal
-
7
Man arrested after killing teen daughter and son in Gimhae
-
8
[Kim Seong-kon] What led to the fall of Roman Empire?
-
9
First lesbian becomes a mother in S. Korea overcomes same-sex barriers to parenthood
-
10
Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal
Seoul shares open higher amid US rate pause outlookBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-31 09:39:20
South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as the latest US data bolstered bets that the US Federal Reserve may pause the interest rate hike in the next policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 4.57 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,565.79 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The US economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace in the second quarter, falling short of a 2.4 percent expansion estimate.
Payrolls in the private sector slowed more than expected to 177,000 in August in a sign of a moderate labor market.
The latest economic data reinforced the expectation that the Fed will not raise the interest rate at its upcoming policy meeting in September.
In Seoul, tech blue-chip companies advanced. Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 0.15 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix went up 1.93 percent.
Battery makers were mixed. LG Energy Solution fell 0.54 percent, and Samsung SDI added 0.17 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.6 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia inching down 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,321.80 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 1.6 won from Wednesday's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers
-
N. Korea in active negotiations with Russia for arms deal: White House
-
S. Korea hits reset on Saemangeum basic plan after Jamboree debacle