TXT to drop 3rd LP 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' on Oct. 13

TXT to drop 3rd LP 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' on Oct. 13By Choi Ji-won
Published : 2023-08-30 15:59:11
Boy band Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, is returning with a new studio album in October.
The band's agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday announced that the quintet will drop its third full-length album "The Name Chapter: Freefall" on Oct. 13.
This will mark the team's return to the music scene in nine months since it released its fifth EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation" in January.
TXT, which has been telling a dynamic growth story from boyhood to maturity through its music, opens up the second part of its "Name Chapter" series with the new album.
In the previous album "Temptation," the boys found themselves swayed by temptations as they embark on a new journey. "Freefall" will continue the story as they soldier through on their adventure.
The group has seen its career hit a new peak this year, with the tumultuous success of its latest album. The package hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making TXT the fifth Korean artist to top the prestigious albums chart. It went on to be crowned with a gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America in August, becoming the only other Korean artist to earn the recognition along with BTS.
In South Korea, the album racked up 1.86 million copies in sales on its first day of release, becoming only the second group to accomplish such a feat since BTS. It hit 2 million copies in sales on its sixth day, making TXT the fourth male group in Korea to grab the double-million title with an album in the first week.
In July, it dropped its collaboration single "Do It Like That" with famed American pop trio Jonas Brothers, celebrating its first overseas recording. In August, it made its historic headliner debut at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
TXT consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu and Taehyun, who debuted under BTS' agency Big Hit Music in March 2019.
