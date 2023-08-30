Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
  2. 2

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
  3. 3

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
  4. 4

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
  5. 5

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
  6. 6

    Korea slams brake on budget growth

    Korea slams brake on budget growth
  7. 7

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
  8. 8

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
  9. 9

    Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns

    Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns
  10. 10

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
소아쌤

Seoul shares open higher amid hopes for pause in US rate hikes

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-30 09:36:57

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve may pause its tightening campaign.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 20.93 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,573.09 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7 percent.

Latest US economic data, including decreased job openings and weakened consumer confidence, has raised hopes for a pause in rate hikes, raising chances that the Fed will begin to cut rates in the first half of 2024, analysts said.

The US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged in September.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks advanced.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.9 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. jumped 2.8 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.7 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 0.6 percent.

Among decliners, state-run Korea Gas Corp. fell 0.4 percent, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. declined 0.5 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. shed 0.2 percent, and leading shipping firm HMM was down 1.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,319.60 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 2.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines