Korea slams brake on budget growth

President Yoon Suk Yeol presides over the Cabinet meeting held in Yongsan, central Seoul, Tuesday. The Cabinet approved the proposal for 2024 budget. (Yonhap)

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 2024 budget proposal worth 656.9 trillion won ($497 billion), marking the lowest on-year growth in nearly two decades as the country suffers from sluggish tax revenue.

The size of the proposed budget has increased by 2.8 percent from this year’s 638.7 trillion won, the smallest increase in a budget proposal since 2005.

It is the second budget proposal drawn up by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, following this year's budget that marked 5.1 percent growth from the previous year. The 2.8 percent growth is nearly one-third of the 8.9 percent growth for the 2022 budget under the Moon Jae-in administration.

“Due to the past administration's loose fiscal management, Korea’s national debts increased by 400 trillion won, surpassing 1,000 trillion won for the first time last year,” President Yoon Suk Yeol said at the Cabinet meeting held to approve the budget proposal, Tuesday.

“Increasing spending by issuing state bonds will burden future generations and lead to a deterioration in (the country's) sovereign rating, increasing difficulties for businesses and the public economy,” Yoon said.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government even considered “0 percent growth” in the budget while drawing up the plan at a press briefing held on Aug. 24.

“We even looked at freezing the growth rate to 0 percent, but it was hard to make the choice as it would limit spending, which is required to secure public safety, prepare for disasters and handle the livelihoods of the public,” Choo said.

By sector, the government cut 16.6 trillion won from the research and development budget, downsizing it to 25.9 trillion won. It also pulled down the education budget by 6.6 trillion won to 89.7 trillion won, considering the decreasing school-age population.

Despite the cuts, Korea’s national debt is expected to grow, increasing by 61.8 trillion won next year, the government projected.

While tightening its belt on state spending, Korea plans to expand support for the nation's underprivileged.

It will raise the amount of basic living assistance by 13.2 percent, offering it to around 45,000 additional households by lowering the requirements for assistance. Under the scheme, a four-person household can receive 1.83 million won per month, up 213,000 won from this year.

For low-income multicultural families with children, the government will provide 400,000 won to 600,000 won per household to support education. It will also launch new programs to provide more job opportunities for the families.

The budget also aims to tackle the country’s chronically low birthrate. Preliminary figures released by the Statistics Korea in February show the country’s fertility rate fell to a low of 0.78 in 2022.

To encourage childbirth, the government has proposed to extend parental leave from the current 12 months to 18 months, while also lifting the limit for monthly payments. It will further allow parents of newborns to take out low-interest loans of up to 500 million won for housing purposes.

In light of the recent rise in stabbing rampage incidents, the government will provide handguns to all police personnel working in the field, involving a budget plan worth 8.6 billion won, encouraging the police to handle crimes with more force.

It will also designate 53.9 billion won to support counseling for high risk groups, providing help for a total of 1 million people with mental illness over five years.

Though the government is cutting the budget for R&D, it will allocate 5 trillion won, up 6.3 percent from this year, for national strategic technologies such as bio, quantum, space and semiconductors.

For semiconductors, secondary battery and display industries, the government will put up 1.6 trillion won to encourage the development of new technologies.

It also hopes to connect the space clusters scattered across Daejeon Metropolitan City, South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province, in a bid to foster the space industry into a field that can fuel Korea’s growth in the future.

As Korea is a country dependent on energy imports, strengthening energy security is another goal for the next year, with an increased budget from 2.4 trillion won to 2.7 trillion won. The budget for securing a public reserve of major resources such as lithium and fuel will climb from 340 billion won to 550 billion won.

The Finance Ministry is scheduled to propose the budget bill to the National Assembly on Friday.