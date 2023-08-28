[Photo News] Hyundai's double podium

Hyundai Motor's Avante N TCR, known as the Elantra in global markets, has achieved a double-podium finish, taking first and second place at the first final race during the 2023 TCR World Tour held at the Jose Carlos Bassi street circuit in San Luis, Argentina from Friday to Sunday, the South Korean automaker said Monday. The triumph marked the third time that Hyundai has taken the top trophy since the 2023 TCR World Tour began in April. With the latest victory, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse maintained the second position in the overall team rankings of the tour. (Hyundai Motor Group)