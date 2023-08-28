[Photo News] Hyundai's double podium

Most Popular
-
1
Tipping culture sparks controversy among Koreans
-
2
Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
-
3
1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees
-
4
Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
5
Inflation fears grow on high fuel costs
-
6
[Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music
-
7
Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police
-
8
[Hello Hangeul] Promoting 'pure Korean' in the online era through names
-
9
NK edges towards full border reopening amid economic concerns
-
10
‘Samsung needs control tower’: compliance committee chief
[Photo News] Hyundai's double podiumBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-28 14:48:12
Hyundai Motor's Avante N TCR, known as the Elantra in global markets, has achieved a double-podium finish, taking first and second place at the first final race during the 2023 TCR World Tour held at the Jose Carlos Bassi street circuit in San Luis, Argentina from Friday to Sunday, the South Korean automaker said Monday. The triumph marked the third time that Hyundai has taken the top trophy since the 2023 TCR World Tour began in April. With the latest victory, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse maintained the second position in the overall team rankings of the tour. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
-
GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
-
Teachers to hold rally despite ministry’s warning