Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Tipping culture sparks controversy among Koreans

    Tipping culture sparks controversy among Koreans
  2. 2

    Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water

    Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
  3. 3

    1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees

    1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees
  4. 4

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
  5. 5

    Inflation fears grow on high fuel costs

    Inflation fears grow on high fuel costs
  6. 6

    [Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music

    [Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music
  7. 7

    Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police

    Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police
  8. 8

    [Hello Hangeul] Promoting 'pure Korean' in the online era through names

    [Hello Hangeul] Promoting 'pure Korean' in the online era through names
  9. 9

    NK edges towards full border reopening amid economic concerns

    NK edges towards full border reopening amid economic concerns
  10. 10

    ‘Samsung needs control tower’: compliance committee chief

    ‘Samsung needs control tower’: compliance committee chief
지나쌤

[Photo News] Hyundai's double podium

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-28 14:48:12

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor's Avante N TCR, known as the Elantra in global markets, has achieved a double-podium finish, taking first and second place at the first final race during the 2023 TCR World Tour held at the Jose Carlos Bassi street circuit in San Luis, Argentina from Friday to Sunday, the South Korean automaker said Monday. The triumph marked the third time that Hyundai has taken the top trophy since the 2023 TCR World Tour began in April. With the latest victory, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse maintained the second position in the overall team rankings of the tour. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines