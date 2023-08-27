[Photo News] Soaring fuel prices

Most Popular
[Photo News] Soaring fuel pricesBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-27 15:29:51
Gasoline and diesel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on Sunday, as diesel averaged over 1,600 won ($1.2) per liter, marking a six-month high following seven continuous weeks of rising gas prices. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
