Heatwave to return on weekend after rain

Despite the rain that has fallen across the country this week, hot weather is likely to return this weekend, according to Korea's weather agency on Thursday.

The rain, which began falling Wednesday, expanded across the country Thursday as the North Pacific High receded. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the total amount of precipitation from Wednesday to Friday morning will be 50 to 100 mm in southern Gyeonggi Province, 20 to 80 mm in Seoul and remaining parts of the capital area, 30 to 100 mm in eastern Gangwon Province, 50 to 100 mm in South Jeolla Province, 50 to 120 mm in South Gyeongsang Province and 30 to 80 mm on Jeju Island.

The rain is expected to ease off at around 9 a.m. on Friday, although there may still be sudden showers across the country. The Seoul metropolitan area, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, northern North Chungcheong Province, northern North Gyeongsang Province and western South Gyeongsang Province could see an additional 5 to 30 mm of precipitation due to showers on Friday.

The heatwave seems to have abated as temperatures have fallen due to the rain, but tropical nights will return in the coming days in urban and coastal areas due to the hot, humid air, the KMA explained. It also added that temperatures will rise again on the weekend after the rain stops, with a heatwave returning with feels-like temperatures of over 33 degrees nationwide.

After the weekend, it will rain nationwide again from Monday to Wednesday morning as the whole country will be cloudy again.