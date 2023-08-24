S. Korea, US, Japan seek sanctions after NK launch

Foreign Minister Park Jin and his US and Japanese counterparts agreed to look into individual sanctions on North Korea, following its failed second attempt Thursday to put a spy satellite into orbit, during a phone call that took place hours after the launch.

The call is a “meaningful follow-up” on last week’s Camp David summit agreement on joint action on Pyongyang, an isolated country that defies United Nations sanctions prompted by its nuclear and weapons programs, the three top envoys said in a statement. The North is barred from using ballistic missile technology, which is used in satellite launches.

Friday’s trilateral summit -- the first time the South Korean, the US and Japanese leaders met together on security ties as well as the first time US President Joe Biden hosted leaders of the two allies at his presidential retreat in Maryland -- doubled down on coordinating responses to a nuclear-armed North Korea and an expansionist China.

“Park, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed to meticulously work together on missiles and military exercises, which the three countries shook hands on at Camp David,” the statement added.

The three countries decided to share real-time data on North Korea’s missile launches and conduct military drills. A three-way hotline is also set up so the three nations can consult each other on common security threats.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was briefed on the launch by his National Security Council, instructed officials to share the NSC findings with Washington and Tokyo, his office said, adding that the Korean leader asked for preparations for further provocations from the North.

Pyongyang’s state media put out a statement, saying an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight was the reason the rocket had failed. The report from the official Korean Central News Agency said it would push for a third launch in October while looking into the previous failures. Parts of the rocket crashed down about 600 kilometers east of the Philippines, according to Japan.

The latest launch coincided with joint military drills Seoul and Washington are holding throughout this month. Pyongyang calls the exercises a rehearsal for invasion, while the two allies say they are meant to defend against potential attacks. South Korea’s military said it would dispatch a salvage operation to retrieve the North’s rocket.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants a reconnaissance satellite to keep an eye on US forces deployed in the region, where South Korea and Japan host the bulk of America’s military personnel. Officials in Seoul believe Pyongyang’s satellite would be rudimentary at best, having looked into debris it had salvaged from the North’s initially failed rocket that was sent up on May 31.