AKMU returns with new single 'Love Lee'

K-pop's famed sibling duo AKMU returned Monday with a new single "Love Lee," bringing back the pair's trademark positive, upbeat energy.

The co-ed duet, consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and his younger sister Lee Su-hyun, will drop its fourth single, "Love Lee," Monday evening, marking the first comeback in over two years since releasing its collaboration album, "Next Episode," in July 2021.

During a press conference held in Seoul on Monday, the siblings introduced their new single, a two-track package comprising two songs, "Love Lee" and "Fry's Dream." The single captures the duo's cheerful and buoyant spirit, reviving it from some of the pair's earlier works.

According to Chan-hyuk, the new song, "Love Lee," can be seen as the second edition of the band's debut title song, "200%."

"With '200%,' We sang with a naivety, unaware of what the public wanted from us. We put ourselves out there and sang what we wanted with confidence. Since then, we've explored different genres, and now I think we know a tad better about what people expect from us. 'Love Lee' is a song that we wrote as a gift for them," said Chan-hyuk, the song's main composer and sole lyricist.

The act's turn of direction favors Soo-hyun, who endured years of her brother's highly experimental zeal.

"As our time as AKMU passed, it became too much for me to handle my brother's colors," Su-hyun said, laughing, but with serious undertones.

"After 'Nakka' ... I told him that I will not take on any more challenges. I want to go back to 10 years ago, I said. I wanted to make music like '200%,' carefree and easy on the ears," Su-hyun said. "Nakka" is the lead song of the band's last album, "Next Episode."

Debuting in 2014 with its first LP "Play," fronted by "200%" and "Give Love," AKMU has walked a prominent path in the local music scene as a self-produced sibling duo. With Chan-hyuk as the creative brain and Su-hyun, his vocal muse, the duet delved into a niche corner of the music scene, experimenting with unconventional melodies and playful lyrics that could only be defined by themselves.

The more fame AKMU's music garnered, the more Su-hyun seemed to lose her glitz, Chan-hyuk recollected.

"I realized that I've been doing only what I wanted to do for a long time as I watched how happy Su-hyun was working on this album. Looking back, it was around (the making of) 'Dinosaur' that she seemed to find singing less enjoyable. I didn't realize it then. It sunk in gradually as I saw Su-hyun having less fun making music," he said.