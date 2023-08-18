Stabbing threat at K-pop concert turns out to be prank by 11-year-old

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
-
2
Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
-
3
More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts
-
4
Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits
-
5
S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
6
Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones
-
7
Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'
-
8
S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new 3-way partnership at Camp David
-
9
Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
-
10
7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead
Stabbing threat at K-pop concert turns out to be prank by 11-year-oldBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : 2023-08-18 14:33:42
The recent online threat of a mass stabbing at a K-pop group’s concert turned out to be a prank by an 11-year-old girl, local police said Friday.
The child, whose identity has been withheld, posted an online threat Tuesday that claimed that she would stab fans gathered at a concert held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. Seoul Guro Police Station dispatched 39 officials to conduct an extensive search of the venue until after the concert was over at midnight that day.
Officials tracked down the 11-year-old via her IP address.
She told police that the online threat was a “joke because she was angry the merchandise of the K-pop group was too expensive for her to buy.”
She will be tried by the Seoul Family Court which deals with underage crimes and family-related disputes. Being under the age of 14, the child is defined as a “criminal minor” by the South Korean law and is immune to criminal punishment but can be subject to protective detention.
More from Headlines
-
After 6-year hiatus, UN Security Council holds public discussion on NK human rights
-
Listed firms’ earnings plunge in H1
-
Ex-defense minister gets commuted 2-year sentence for political meddling