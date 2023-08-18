Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
  2. 2

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
  3. 3

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts
  4. 4

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits
  5. 5

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
  6. 6

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones
  7. 7

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'
  8. 8

    S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new 3-way partnership at Camp David

    S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new 3-way partnership at Camp David
  9. 9

    Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul

    Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul
  10. 10

    7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead

    7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead
소아쌤

Stabbing threat at K-pop concert turns out to be prank by 11-year-old

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : 2023-08-18 14:33:42

    • Link copied

Gocheok Sky Dome in southwestern Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Gocheok Sky Dome in southwestern Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The recent online threat of a mass stabbing at a K-pop group’s concert turned out to be a prank by an 11-year-old girl, local police said Friday.

The child, whose identity has been withheld, posted an online threat Tuesday that claimed that she would stab fans gathered at a concert held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. Seoul Guro Police Station dispatched 39 officials to conduct an extensive search of the venue until after the concert was over at midnight that day.

Officials tracked down the 11-year-old via her IP address.

She told police that the online threat was a “joke because she was angry the merchandise of the K-pop group was too expensive for her to buy.”

She will be tried by the Seoul Family Court which deals with underage crimes and family-related disputes. Being under the age of 14, the child is defined as a “criminal minor” by the South Korean law and is immune to criminal punishment but can be subject to protective detention.

 

Related Stories

More from Headlines