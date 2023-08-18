Biden sends condolences to Yoon over father’s death

Most Popular
Biden sends condolences to Yoon over father’s deathBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : 2023-08-18 10:14:39
US President Joe Biden sent his condolences and a bouquet of flowers to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose father recently passed away, the presidential office said on Friday.
The flowers and message were delivered to Yoon's accommodations in Washington, D.C., before his arrival there. The leaders of the two countries are expected to speak by phone shortly.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wrote in the card, "You are in our prayers and we wish you peace as you mourn your father."
Yoon completed the funeral for his father, Yoon Ki-jung, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at Yonsei University, who passed away on Tuesday, and departed South Korea on Thursday. Upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, near Washington D.C., on the evening of the same day, Yoon is set to finalize preparations for a trilateral summit with the leaders of the US and Japan at Camp David on Friday (local time).
