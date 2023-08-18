Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
  2. 2

    Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum

    Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum
  3. 3

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
  4. 4

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
  5. 5

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
  6. 6

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'
  7. 7

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts
  8. 8

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones
  9. 9

    Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum

    Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum
  10. 10

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits
지나쌤

Biden sends condolences to Yoon over father’s death

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : 2023-08-18 10:14:39

    • Link copied

Presidential office Presidential office

US President Joe Biden sent his condolences and a bouquet of flowers to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose father recently passed away, the presidential office said on Friday.

The flowers and message were delivered to Yoon's accommodations in Washington, D.C., before his arrival there. The leaders of the two countries are expected to speak by phone shortly.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wrote in the card, "You are in our prayers and we wish you peace as you mourn your father."

Yoon completed the funeral for his father, Yoon Ki-jung, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at Yonsei University, who passed away on Tuesday, and departed South Korea on Thursday. Upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, near Washington D.C., on the evening of the same day, Yoon is set to finalize preparations for a trilateral summit with the leaders of the US and Japan at Camp David on Friday (local time).

More from Headlines