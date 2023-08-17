[Photo News] LG’s big push in Europe

Most Popular
[Photo News] LG’s big push in EuropeBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-17 16:20:43
LG Electronics said Thursday it will introduce its new built-in kitchen package at this year’s IFA trade show held in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 1-5. With the new built-in kitchens, which boast better energy efficiency and premium style, the tech giant aims to expand its presence in built-in home appliance markets in Europe and North America, which make up more than 70 percent of global sales. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
