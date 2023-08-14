[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈공간 관련〉

1. lopsided [lɑ́psáidid] 한쪽으로 기울어진, 불균형의

대칭을 이루고 있어야 할 것이 한쪽으로 치우쳐 비대칭인 모양을 일컫는 단어다. 특히 승부에서 점수 차가 많이 난다는 뜻으로 쓴다.

The Canadian hockey team cruised to a lopsided 13-0 victory during the first round of the tournament.

캐나다 하키 팀은 토너먼트 첫 라운드에 13 대 0의 상대가 안 되는 완승을 거뒀다.

● 비대칭인 조각상은 옆으로 쓰러질 것만 같아 보였다.

The lopsided sculpture threatened to fall over onto its side.

2. periphery [pərífəri] 주변

peri(‘둘레’를 뜻하는 perimeter의 peri-와 어원이 같으며 ‘주변’을 의미함)+phery(ferry와 같은 어원으로 carry라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘덜 중요한 곳’, ‘주변부’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

Looking straight ahead, I can still see them in my peripheral vision - Marci to my extreme left and Darren to my extreme right.

정면을 보면서도 주변 시야가 눈에 들어와서 마시는 왼쪽 끝에, 대런은 오른쪽 끝에 있는 게 보였다.

● 집 주변에는 덤불과 나무들이 줄지어 있었다.

The periphery of the house is lined with bushes and trees.

3. perpendicular [pə̀ːrpəndíkjulər] 수직의

per(through)+pendicular(pendant와 같은 어원으로 매달린다는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. 지상을 통과하듯(through) 매달려 있는 모습이라는 말에서 유래하여, 서로 수직인 것을 표현한다.

The tangent line through a point on the circle is perpendicular to the diameter passing through the point.

원 위의 한 점에서의 접선은 그 점과 원의 중심을 연결하는 선과 수직이다.

● 고층 건물이 지면과 정확히 수직인지를 확인하기 위해 위성까지 활용한다.

Even satellites are used to make sure buildings are accurately perpendicular to the ground.

4. trough [trɔ́ːf] 골, 저점

tree와 어원이 같으며, 원래 바닥이 V 모양으로 생긴 가축용 여물통을 의미했다. 그 모양에서 유 래하여 높은 것 사이의 바닥이나 특히 경기 사이클의 저점을 뜻한다.

Stock investors experienced a peak-to-trough decline of more than 50% in less than a two year period.

주식 투자자들은 2년도 채 못 돼서 주가가 고점에서 저점까지 50% 이상 하락하는 경험을 했다.

● 2009년 4분기가 이번 경기 침체의 저점이고 회복의 시작일 것 같다.

The fourth quarter of 2009 was likely the trough of the current recession and the start of an economic rebound.

〈시간 관련〉

1. antecedent [æ̀ntəsíːdnt] 먼저 일어나는 일, 선조

ante(before)+cedent(proceed의 -ceed와 같은 어원으로 go라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘먼저 일어나는 일’을 가리키며, 형용사로 ‘먼저 일어나는’이라는 뜻도 지닌다.

The warm and funny introductions proved an appropriate antecedent to the cocktail party which followed.

뒤이어 있을 칵테일파티에 선행해서 화기애애하고 재미있는 소개 시간을 마련한 것은 적절했다.

● 한 시간쯤 후에 앞선 지진에 이어 진도 5.0의 여진이 일어났다.

A 5.0 aftershock followed about an hour after the antecedent earthquake.

2. concurrent [kənkə́ːrənt] 동시에 발생하는, 겸직하는

con(together)+current(run의 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. 동시에 발생하거나 둘 이상의 지위를 겸직하는 것을 표현한다.

Some think it is a conflict of interest for the CEO to concurrently serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

대표이사가 이사회 의장을 겸임하는 것은 이해관계의 충돌이라고 생각하는 사람도 있다.

● 대규모 프로젝트는 팀원들이 같이 노력해야만 수행 가능하다.

Large-scale projects can only be accomplished through the concurrent effort of a team.

3. cursory [kə́ːrsəri] 간략한, 피상적인

‘해류’라는 뜻을 지닌 current와 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘빨리 움직인다’는 의미에서 유래하여, 조사나 검토가 순간적이고 피상적이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

Even a cursory glance at her career reveals the efforts she has been making to become successful in Korea's music industry.

그녀의 경력을 잠깐만 살펴봐도 그녀가 한국 음악계에서 성공하기 위해 얼마나 많은 노력을 했는지 알 수 있다.

● 대충 봐서는 그 편지를 범인이 썼는지 알 수 없었다.

A cursory examination of the handwriting could not reveal if the letter was written by the criminal.