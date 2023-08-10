Nvidia’s new AI chip to offer boon for Korean chip giants’ HBM business

Nvidia’s newest AI chip utilizing the world’s first HBM3e processor is expected to boost growth for SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, the two chipmakers dominating the still-nascent High Bandwidth Memory market.

Nvidia, a leading producer of GPUs based in the US, unveiled Tuesday its next-generation NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper platform at this year's SIGGRAPH Conference, an annual event on computer graphics, held from Sunday to Thursday in the US.

The latest chip has been built for the era of accelerated computing and generative AI, based on a new Grace Hopper Superchip and utilizing the world’s first HBM3e processor to raise the processing speed, the company said.

“To meet surging demand for generative AI, data centers require accelerated computing platforms with specialized needs,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

“The new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform delivers this with exceptional memory technology and bandwidth to improve throughput, the ability to connect GPUs to aggregate performance without compromise, and a server design that can be easily deployed across the entire data center,” Huang added.

The CEO explained the latest platform will be available in a wide range of configurations, as it is created to handle the world’s most complex generative AI workloads, spanning large language models, recommender systems and vector databases.

Leading system manufacturers are expected to deliver systems based on the platform in the second quarter of 2024, Nvidia said.

The chip has been designed to deliver up to 3.5 times more memory capacity and three times more bandwidth than the current generation is offering, the company added.