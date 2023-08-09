[Photo News] Korea turns on the charm for Scouts

From national museums to musical production companies, South Korea rallied together Wednesday to give young Scouts a memorable experience to make up for the botched World Scout Jamboree that forced tens of thousands to evacuate from the campsite in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, this week.
Participatns of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree take part in the 'Welcome to Seoul Dance Night' event held by Sejong Center for the Performing Arts at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Wednesday evening. (Yonhap)
Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree take part in a mud shower challenge at the Daecheon Beach Mud Plaza in Boryeong on South Korea's west coast on Wednesday, after leaving their campsite in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, also on South Korea's west coast, the previous day due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun. (Yonhap)
Scouts of Denmark and Norway visit Chunchugwan, a venue previously used for the presidential office's press room, during their visit to Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office on Wednesday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Italian Scouts pose for photos at the National Folk Museum on Wednesday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Scouts of Denmark and Norway visit the National Museum of Korea on Wednesday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Brazilian Scouts, who are staying in Daejeon after leaving their campsite in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province the previous day due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun, participate in a barefoot walking experience on the Jangdong Gyejok Mountain Yellow Mud Trail in Daejeon on Wednesday. (Yonhap) . (Source: Yonhap News)
Attendees of the ongoing World Scout Jamboree watch a taekwondo practitioner perform at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul on Wednesday, after leaving their campsite in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, on South Korea's west coast, the previous day due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun. (Yonhap)
British Scouts take photos with actors of the musical "Taekwon Fly Up!" on Wednesday at Olympic Weightlifting Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, on Wednesday. The production companies of the musical Live and Culture Holic invited 4,500 British Scouts who departed early from the 2023 World Scout Jamboree for a total of 11 shows from Wednesday to Sunday. (Live)