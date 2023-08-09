[Photo News] Korea turns on the charm for Scouts

Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree take part in a mud shower challenge at the Daecheon Beach Mud Plaza in Boryeong on South Korea's west coast on Wednesday, after leaving their campsite in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, also on South Korea's west coast, the previous day due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun. (Yonhap)