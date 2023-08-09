 Back To Top
Life&Style

2023 Hanbok Expo to feature dance costumes of Joseon era

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 11:25       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 14:50
Cheoyongmu hanbok designed by Kim Ji-won (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)
Cheoyongmu hanbok designed by Kim Ji-won (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

The 2023 Hanbok Expo is set to take place from Thursday to Sunday at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul, the Korea Craft and Design Foundation announced Tuesday.

The foundation, an affiliate organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has held the Hanbok Expo since 2017 with the aim to promote public awareness on hanbok, a type of traditional Korean clothing. The annual expo consists of a variety of events and programs, including a hanbok market, hanbok exhibition and a conference under the theme of the traditional style of clothing.

This year’s exhibition was directed by Suh Young-hee, a 63-year-old fashion designer who specializes in modern hanbok designs. She worked with the foundation to design hanbok for three years since 2012. Suh worked as the director for the annual expo for the first time last year.

“While I was visiting a museum in the UK that showcased an exhibition on Hallyu, I wondered 'What sparks people's interest in Korean culture?'” said Suh, explaining the inspiration behind her role in the 2023 Hanbok Expo’s exhibition. “I found the answer lies in the humor, or 'heung,' of Koreans. This prompted me to focus on traditional dancewear,” Suh added.

A total of 22 pieces of traditional dance clothing that replicate the form and design made in the Joseon era are to be displayed throughout the exhibition. Such pieces were used in various traditional dance genres from geommu and seungmu to talchum and samulnori.

Talchum hanbok designed by Baek Seon-hee (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)
Talchum hanbok designed by Baek Seon-hee (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

“My favorites are the talchum costumes. I believe they present an in-depth depiction of the sense of humor in Korea. They are also excellent in terms of artistic, functional and traditional values,” Suh said.

Some 30 hanbok of the "2023 Hanbok Design Project" contest winners, modified hanbok uniforms and hanbok fabrics will also be displayed throughout the expo.

Visitors can also take part in experience programs, such as taking photos wearing hanbok or making norigae, a traditional Korean pendant.

Admission costs 5,000 won. Those who visit the expo wearing hanbok will be permitted to enter free of charge.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
