 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Suspect caught after stabbing teacher at high school in Daejeon

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 4, 2023 - 15:37       Updated : Aug 4, 2023 - 16:09
An ambulance has arrived at a high school in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon on Friday after the stabbing incident happened. (Yonhap)
An ambulance has arrived at a high school in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon on Friday after the stabbing incident happened. (Yonhap)

A man in his 20s was caught hours after stabbing a teacher at a high school in Daejeon on Friday, police said.

According to Daejeon Daedeok Police Station, the suspect entered the high school in Daedeok-gu around 10:03 a.m. and stabbed the teacher, aged 49, multiple times before fleeing.

Around 200 police force was mobilized to catch the suspect.

The man was nabbed some 8 kilometers away from the scene at around 12:20 p.m.

The suspect reportedly entered the school claiming he was an alumni and asked for the teacher who was in class the time. The incident occurred in a corridor, according to police.

The teacher, who sought for help after the attack, was moved to hospital and was undergoing surgery.

The school, which had begun the second semester the day before, had students stay in classrooms upon the incident until the suspect was detained.

The police are looking into motive behind the attack, believing the suspect knew the victim who was left in critical condition, according to reports. The suspect reportedly told the police he had been the injured teacher's student.

The incident occurred a day after a vehicle attack and stabbing rampage in Bundang, Seongnam, the day before, which left 14 wounded with two in critical condition.

The incidents have rattled the nation, with police vowing to mobilize “all possible forces” and reinforce inspections of any suspicious acts on streets.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114