Life&Style

[Photo News] International music fest unites musicians with and without disabilities

By Park Ga-young
Published : Aug 4, 2023 - 10:19       Updated : Aug 4, 2023 - 10:19
Participants of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival pose for photos during the welcome banquet on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Participants of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival pose for photos during the welcome banquet on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Tenor Yoon Young-jun, who has developmental disabilities, performs at the opening concert of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Tenor Yoon Young-jun, who has developmental disabilities, performs at the opening concert of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Cha Ji-woo, a cellist with developmental disabilities, (center) performs at the opening concert of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Cha Ji-woo, a cellist with developmental disabilities, (center) performs at the opening concert of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
