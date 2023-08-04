[Photo News] International music fest unites musicians with and without disabilities

Participants of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival pose for photos during the welcome banquet on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Tenor Yoon Young-jun, who has developmental disabilities, performs at the opening concert of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
Cha Ji-woo, a cellist with developmental disabilities, (center) performs at the opening concert of the 2023 International Special Music & Art Festival on Aug. 1 at Seoul National University. (Special Olympics Korea)
