 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

K-Diaspora exhibition offers platform to discuss needs, visions for diasporic solidarity

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Aug 3, 2023 - 21:41       Updated : Aug 3, 2023 - 21:41
Attendees mingle at the “Everyone Knows: K-Diaspora Art Exhibition & Panel Talk.” (K-Diaspora Worldwide Network)
Attendees mingle at the “Everyone Knows: K-Diaspora Art Exhibition & Panel Talk.” (K-Diaspora Worldwide Network)

“Everyone Knows: K-Diaspora Art Exhibition & Panel Talk,” organized by the K-Diaspora Worldwide Network, provided a platform for discussions on Korean culture and the Korean diaspora.

Over 200 Korean Americans and local citizens interested in Korean culture gathered at LUME Studio in New York City from July 21-22.

The nonprofit organization, K-Diaspora Worldwide Network, is led by five co-representatives: Ko Do-won, Morning Letter Cultural Foundation chair; Kim Jong-ki, Blue Tree Foundation founder; Kim Ju-young, Daom Holdings chair; independent lawmaker Rep. Yang Hyang-ja; and Choi Jin-young, The Korea Herald CEO.

“Korea is facing a demographic crisis, a global technological hegemony war and a climate and environmental crisis,” said Ko during the pre-opening ceremony on July 20. “We must first stand in solidarity with the 7.5 million members of the Korean diaspora spread across 193 countries and work together to connect.”

The two-day event featured a range of programs, including panel discussions, media art displays and community engagement initiatives.

The exhibition showcased works by character designer and illustrator Sakiroo, actress-artist Jung Eun-hye, Kim Nam-heon from Walking House New York, artist Hoyoon, NFT artist group Doci as well as NFT marketplace Makerspace and NFT gallery Superchief.

In the panel discussions, CEO Lee Sang-hwa of Korean Startups and Entrepreneurs and Lee Yoo-bin, the World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Associations New York Chapter’s Next Generation Representative, discussed the needs and visions of the Korean diaspora, and issues in documentary films directed by Korean American directors such as Joseph Juhn were raised.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114