K-Diaspora exhibition offers platform to discuss needs, visions for diasporic solidarity

“Everyone Knows: K-Diaspora Art Exhibition & Panel Talk,” organized by the K-Diaspora Worldwide Network, provided a platform for discussions on Korean culture and the Korean diaspora.

Over 200 Korean Americans and local citizens interested in Korean culture gathered at LUME Studio in New York City from July 21-22.

The nonprofit organization, K-Diaspora Worldwide Network, is led by five co-representatives: Ko Do-won, Morning Letter Cultural Foundation chair; Kim Jong-ki, Blue Tree Foundation founder; Kim Ju-young, Daom Holdings chair; independent lawmaker Rep. Yang Hyang-ja; and Choi Jin-young, The Korea Herald CEO.

“Korea is facing a demographic crisis, a global technological hegemony war and a climate and environmental crisis,” said Ko during the pre-opening ceremony on July 20. “We must first stand in solidarity with the 7.5 million members of the Korean diaspora spread across 193 countries and work together to connect.”

The two-day event featured a range of programs, including panel discussions, media art displays and community engagement initiatives.

The exhibition showcased works by character designer and illustrator Sakiroo, actress-artist Jung Eun-hye, Kim Nam-heon from Walking House New York, artist Hoyoon, NFT artist group Doci as well as NFT marketplace Makerspace and NFT gallery Superchief.

In the panel discussions, CEO Lee Sang-hwa of Korean Startups and Entrepreneurs and Lee Yoo-bin, the World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Associations New York Chapter’s Next Generation Representative, discussed the needs and visions of the Korean diaspora, and issues in documentary films directed by Korean American directors such as Joseph Juhn were raised.