A pilot is testing a navigation system developed by Incheon Airport that provides real-time, three dimension information on ground traffic and runway routes of the airport, in June. Incheon Airport said Thursday it completed the development of the system, which is expected to help prevent aircraft entering the wrong runways and significantly reduce planes' ground travel time. The airport aims to operate the system in the airport starting 2024. (Incheon International Airport)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com