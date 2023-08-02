 Back To Top
Sports

K League champions Ulsan give head coach Hong Myung-bo 3-year extension

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2023 - 11:05       Updated : Aug 2, 2023 - 11:05
Ulsan Hyundai FC head coach Hong Myung-bo reacts to a play during a K League 1 match against Gwangju FC at Gwangju Football Stadium in the southern city of Gwangju, on July 2. (Yonhap)

Reigning South Korean football champions Ulsan Hyundai FC announced Wednesday they have extended head coach Hong Myung-bo for three more years.

The new deal will keep Hong on the bench through the 2026 season.

Hong, former head coach of the South Korean men's national team, took Ulsan's reins before the 2021 season and led them to the K League 1 title in 2022, their first league championship in 17 years.

They appear well on their way to a second straight title. Through 24 matches, with 14 to go, they are on the top of the tables with 56 points, 12 ahead of Pohang Steelers. Ulsan also lead the league with 49 goals and +22 goal difference.

Hong was named the Coach of the Year in the K League 1 last year, while his captain, Lee Chung-yong, was voted the league MVP.

"For the past couple of seasons, I've had to learn and build this club. From now on, I will try to establish Ulsan as the face of the K League," Hong said.

"Our objective going forward is to build a dynasty that can dominate in the K League and the Asian Football Confederation Champions League," Ulsan said, referring to the top continental club tournament. "Signing coach Hong Myung-bo to extension is the beginning of that journey." (Yonhap)

