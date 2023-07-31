 Back To Top
National

Seoul Metro to test tagless fare payment system

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jul 31, 2023 - 16:02       Updated : Jul 31, 2023 - 16:02
Seoul Metro logo (Seoul Metro)
Seoul Metro logo (Seoul Metro)

Four subway stations in Seoul will test out a tagless fare payment system operating with a mobile app in October and November, said Seoul Metro on Monday. The tagless fare payment system will allow each passenger to pass through an entry turnstile without having to tap the card reader with their transportation card.

Seoul Metro will install the tagless fare payment system on 10 gates in four different subway stations -- Yongdap Station on Line 2, Oksu Station on Line 3, and Dongjak Station and Sadang Station on Line 4.

Seoul Metro aims to achieve at least 95 percent accuracy for the system’s location determination technology over the next six months. The inspection will focus on the system’s recognition technology for those getting off and on the subway, payment processing speeds and fare and transaction data.

After the technology passes the testing process, Seoul Metro plans to expand the use of the tagless fare payment system to all passengers throughout the entire railway system by next year.

The tagless fare payment system will be available for use through the Mobile T-Money app in combination with Bluetooth. An antenna installed above the turnstiles will read each passenger's Bluetooth signal and automatically make the payment.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
