National

Culprit behind gator scare in Yeongju identified as giant lizard

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jul 28, 2023 - 12:49       Updated : Jul 28, 2023 - 12:49
A 70-centimeter-long giant lizard is captured by fire officials in a factory in Hyucheon-dong, Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yeongju Fire Station)
A 70-centimeter-long giant lizard is captured by fire officials in a factory in Hyucheon-dong, Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yeongju Fire Station)

Sightings of an alligator, which had startled a rural village in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, turned out to be likely sightings of a giant lizard, local authorities said Friday.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, fire officials captured a 70-centimeter-long creature, identified as a savannah monitor lizard, on the premise of a factory in Hyucheon-dong in Yeongju. The species is native to Africa and can reach a maximum length of 1.3 meters, weighing up to 70 kilograms.

The creature was captured more than a month after local authorities began a massive search around a stream that encircles the city’s historic Museom Village after four farm workers from the Philippines and a local resident reported sightings of a purported alligator.

Even drones were mobilized to locate the alleged alligator, but to no avail.

An official from the city government said, “The witnesses may have confused the giant lizard for an alligator when observing it from a distance, given the similar size of the purported reptile and the lizard.”

Currently, the captured giant lizard is under the custody of the city government but is expected to be handed over to the Korean Wildlife Center soon.

On Monday, the Yeongju Fire Station had a similar encounter with an alien species, catching a 1.5-meter-long snake at a container within a factory in Yeongju’s Jeokseo-dong. It was identified as a reticulated python native to South and Southeast Asia, a species known to grow up to at least to 4.8 meters in length, with some even exceeding 6 meters.

The snake was relocated to Zootopium, a local zoo in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The captured lizard is seen in a portable animal cage. (Yeongju Fire Station)
The captured lizard is seen in a portable animal cage. (Yeongju Fire Station)


By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
