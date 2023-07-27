KT&G employees volunteer at soup kitchen

KT&G, South Korea's dominant tobacco and ginseng company, said Thursday its chief executive and employees carried out voluntary work at a soup kitchen in Seoul to help homeless people and senior citizens bear the summer heat.

KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in and 20 other executives and employees took part in serving food to homeless people and aged people living alone, at the meal center, according to the firm.

“May the food that we have prepared become a strength to people who are suffering from the recent heat waves,” Baek said. “The company will continue to engage in volunteer activities to support marginalized communities to bring them hope.”

Since 2018, KT&G has been providing financial support to Warm Chaeumteo in Seoul's Yongsan-gu. Donations made to the center total 386 million won ($303,000) so far, with around 100,000 people having benefited, KT&G explained.

The company added it has been giving financial support to another food sharing center in Daejeon as well.

Executive members of KT&G have been participating in volunteering activities at meal centers to which the company provides financial support, it added.

KT&G has been initiating a wide range of activities to achieve social sustainability, it said. In 2021, the company received a presidential prize for continuing its corporate philanthropy activities.

In 2022, KT&G won an additional presidential prize for launching support programs for startup companies.