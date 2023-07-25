 Back To Top
Yoon meets with Luxembourgish veteran of Korean War

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2023 - 21:20       Updated : Jul 25, 2023 - 21:20
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) guides Leon Moyen (center), a Luxembourgish Korean War veteran, after taking a photo at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. On the left is Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a Luxembourgish veteran of the Korean War on Tuesday as part of commemorations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice signing.

Leon Moyen, a veteran who fought for South Korea under the UN flag during the 1950-53 conflict, was invited by the government ahead of the July 27 anniversary.

During their meeting at the presidential office, Yoon thanked Moyen for his dedication during the war, referring to the veteran's courage in returning to South Korea even after being transferred to a hospital in Japan after sustaining a penetrating injury to his left leg, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

Moyen said he was belatedly visiting a country he had wished to return to, and had it not been for the pandemic, he would have been joined by several of his veteran friends who recently died, according to Lee.

Yoon later met with Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and thanked the European country for deploying troops to help South Korea during the war.

The two discussed bilateral relations, and agreed to increase trade and investment while strengthening cooperation in space, and quantum science and technology, Lee said.

Bettel noted Luxembourg is preparing to open an embassy in South Korea this year, and Yoon expressed hope it will serve to increase communication between the countries.

Yoon stressed the need for the international community's united response to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, while Bettel expressed his agreement and promised to cooperate.

Bettel also noted the significance of Yoon's recent visit to Ukraine, saying their two countries should continue to band together and support the war-torn nation.

Separately, Yoon met with Cindy Kiro, governor-general of New Zealand and had wide-ranging discussions on ways to enhance the two countries' friendly ties, according to Lee.

Yoon thanked New Zealand veterans for their sacrifice and dedication during the war. (Yonhap)

