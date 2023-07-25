 Back To Top
Entertainment

Le Sserafim, Japanese singer-songwriter imase collaborate for new single

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 25, 2023 - 16:23       Updated : Jul 25, 2023 - 16:23
Le Sserafim (Source Music)
Le Sserafim (Source Music)

Le Sserafim released a new single with the Japanese singer-songwriter imase on Tuesday.

The single “Jewelry (Prod. imase)” is one of the tracks from its upcoming second Japanese single “Unforgiven,” released prior to the official album drop on Aug. 23.

Imase, known for his hit track “Night Dancer” which hit 1.2 million views on TikTok and became the first J-pop track to land on Korea’s Melon Chart Top 100, produced the song.

The single is of the city pop genre composed with funky and groovy sounds.

“It was a surprise and an honor for me to collaborate with Le Sserafim because I listen to their songs often," said imase.

"I wanted to express the jewel-like beauty and strength of Le Sserafim through the lyrics. It was the first time that I write a song for other artists and it was a refreshing experience. I hope many people listen to it."

"Jewelry" is the latest collaboration between Le Sserafim and foreign artists, coming after ones with Nile Rodgers for the single “Unforgiven,” and Upsahl for the single “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife.”

The act’s second Japanese single “Unforgiven” will comprise a total of three tracks including “Jewelry (Prod. imase),” and the Japanese version of the tracks “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)” and "Antifragile.”

Le Sserafim was named the top-selling rookie artist of the first half of the year in Japan by Oricon, the biggest music chart provider in the country.

The act logged sales of 1.18 billion yen ($8.19 million) in the local market dated between Dec. 12 and June 11, becoming the first female rookie artist to exceed 1 billion yen in sales.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
