 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
Finance

Seoul shares open lower ahead of corporate earnings reports

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 24, 2023 - 09:33       Updated : Jul 24, 2023 - 09:33
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Monday, as big-cap tech shares lost ground ahead of the release of major corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 11.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,598.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors are awaiting the quarterly results of major companies this week, including chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Eyes are also on the Federal Reserve's two-day rate-setting meeting set to begin Tuesday, where the US central bank is largely expected to raise the key rate by 0.25 percentage point.

On Friday, US stocks closed mixed as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.01 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22 percent following recent gains.

In Seoul on Monday, large-cap tech and bio shares led the downturn in the index.

Samsung Electronics lost 0.43 percent, and SK hynix sank 1.48 percent.

Major bio firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.2 percent, and Celltrion retreated 1.92 percent.

Carmakers also fell, with top automaker Hyundai Motor falling 1.15 percent and Kia going down 1.54 percent.

But steel and battery firms surged, with Posco Holdings rising 11.8 percent and Posco Future M jumping 6.42 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.88 percent, and LG Chem climbed 1.15 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,287.55 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 4.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114