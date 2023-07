Winners of the 15th Multicultural Family Award, hosted by Hana Financial Nanum Foundation, pose for a photo at the ceremony held at the financial group’s headquarters in central Seoul, Monday. Since its launch in 2009, the award aims to support the integration of immigrant women in South Korea. This year’s top winner is Ra Ji-won from Vietnam with 13 years of marriage with his Korean husband, who has served as a reliable mentor for newlywed immigrants in the country.

By Song Jung-hyun ( junghyun792@heraldcorp.com