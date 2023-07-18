 Back To Top
Finance

Choo asks Yellen to deliberate on Korea's request on IRA

In meeting with Chinese counterpart, finance minister calls for close economic cooperation

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 18, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : Jul 18, 2023 - 15:01
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (right) shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before holding talks at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, India on Monday. (Finance Ministry)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (right) shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before holding talks at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, India on Monday. (Finance Ministry)

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho called for cooperation from the US in the battery and chip industries in his meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, held on the sidelines of the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Gandhinagar, India.

While top finance policymakers from across the world flocked to the Indian city in preparation for the upcoming G-20 summit set to be held in September, Choo met with the finance chiefs of the US and China, separately, on Monday, discussing ways to enhance economic ties with each country.

Choo delivered his gratitude for the US' efforts to communicate with Korea regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, while requesting the US government’s attention for Korean companies with business in the country.

The IRA gives tax credits to buyers of electric or fuel cell vehicles assembled only in North America, while the CHIPS Act offers subsidies and tax incentives to foreign chipmakers for setting up factories in the US. Both acts were enacted to move the global supply chain away from China and strengthen US-led manufacturing.

Choo also spoke to Yellen about her recent visit to China. Yellen visited Beijing earlier this month to hold talks with top economic policymakers in the country to improve strained ties between the world's two biggest economies.

Yellen said that her four-day visit to China "served as a step forward in putting our relationship on surer footing and establishing a resilient and productive channel of communication,” at a press conference held ahead of the G-20 meeting Sunday.

Choo also stressed that recently improved Korea-Japan relations can contribute to further trilateral economic cooperation between Korea, the US and Japan. Economic ties between Korea and Japan have been improving in recent months, including Japan restoring Korea to its exports "whitelist" of trusted trading partners, effectively bringing an end to a trade dispute that had lasted for four years.

Amid Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine, Choo said Korea will continue to discuss economic sanctions imposed against Russia with the US.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (left) shakes hands with Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun before meeting at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, India on Monday. (Finance Ministry)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (left) shakes hands with Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun before meeting at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, India on Monday. (Finance Ministry)

At the G-20 event, Choo also met with his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun. It is the first time since 2019 for the two top financial policymakers of the respective countries to hold a one-on-one, face-to-face meeting.

At the meeting, Choo underscored the importance of the two countries' partnership in terms of trade and investments, and reiterated that both countries should maintain a cooperative relationship based on “mutual respect, reciprocity and common interests,” according to the Finance Ministry.

The two finance ministers shared thoughts on the exchange of human resources and cooperation for the supply chain, agreeing to expand communication and cooperation with each other through diverse channels.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
