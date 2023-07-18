 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

US welcomes Yoon's visit to Ukraine, encourages others to join: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 18, 2023 - 09:11       Updated : Jul 18, 2023 - 09:11
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to their talks at the presidential palace in Kyiv on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to their talks at the presidential palace in Kyiv on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The United States welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent trip to Ukraine, a state department spokesperson said Monday, calling on all other countries to join in supporting the war-torn country.

Yoon made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Saturday, during which he met with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised to provide a comprehensive package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance, dubbed the "Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative."

"We welcome the visit. We welcomed the president's expression of support," state department Press Secretary Matthew Miller said of Yoon's trip to Ukraine when asked in a press briefing.

"We always think it's important when other foreign leaders can make the trip to Ukraine to speak firsthand with President Zelenskyy and other members of the Ukrainian government, to see the destruction that has been inflicted on that country by Russia," added Miller.

Yoon's trip to Ukraine came at the end of his two-nation trip that took him to Lithuania for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit and to Poland on an official visit.

"We encourage every country in the world to join us in supporting Ukraine," Miller told the press briefing.

The Yoon-Zelenskyy meeting marked the second of its kind following their first meeting on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan in May.

Yoon had promised additional non-lethal assistance and $100 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine after his first meeting with the Ukrainian president in May.

He said Seoul will provide non-lethal military supplies and an additional $50 million worth of humanitarian aid under the Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114