National

Yoon holds meeting on govt. response to heavy rains

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2023 - 09:49       Updated : Jul 16, 2023 - 09:49
President Yoon Suk Yeol holds a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains in South Korea on Saturday. (Presidental office)
President Yoon Suk Yeol holds a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains in South Korea on Saturday. (Presidental office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains and flooding in South Korea, his office said.

The meeting was held as Yoon was en route to Warsaw on Saturday after making a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yoon is also scheduled to be briefed on the damage from the heavy rains in a video conference with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and relevant ministers before he returns home, according to Yoon's office. (Yonhap)

