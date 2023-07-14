 Back To Top
Life&Style

Summer festival Dongdaemun Vibe to take place in late July

By Hwang Joo-young
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 17:42       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 17:42
Poster for the Dongdaemun Vibe festival (Seoul Design Foundation)
Poster for the Dongdaemun Vibe festival (Seoul Design Foundation)

The summer season gets underway at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza with the Dongdaemun Vibe festival later this month.

The Seoul Design Foundation announced Friday it will hold the summer festival from July 28 to 30 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.

The main programs of the festival include DD-Pub and DD-Roll, an arcade with beer and wine pop-up shops and a roller-skating area, respectively. DJ performances, in which disc jockeys spin vinyl records to stir the air with retro vibes, are to be staged every night from 8 p.m. during the three-day festival.

Snack packages called DD-Meal will be available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., ranging in price from 5,000 won to 20,000 won.

A rendering shows the DD-Roll roller-skating area that the Seoul Design Foundation plans to set up for the festival at Dongdaemun Digital Plaza in Seoul. (Seoul Design Foundation)
A rendering shows the DD-Roll roller-skating area that the Seoul Design Foundation plans to set up for the festival at Dongdaemun Digital Plaza in Seoul. (Seoul Design Foundation)

The festival is free of charge, but reservations can be made through Catch Table, an online booking service application, starting Friday.

While the festival is being held during the rainy season, DDP's cantilever structure will ensure that the event will not be hampered by the rain, the foundation added.



By Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
