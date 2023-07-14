Summer festival Dongdaemun Vibe to take place in late July

The summer season gets underway at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza with the Dongdaemun Vibe festival later this month.

The Seoul Design Foundation announced Friday it will hold the summer festival from July 28 to 30 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.

The main programs of the festival include DD-Pub and DD-Roll, an arcade with beer and wine pop-up shops and a roller-skating area, respectively. DJ performances, in which disc jockeys spin vinyl records to stir the air with retro vibes, are to be staged every night from 8 p.m. during the three-day festival.

Snack packages called DD-Meal will be available from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., ranging in price from 5,000 won to 20,000 won.