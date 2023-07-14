CHA seeks to register hanji as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Efforts to have Korea's hanji, traditional paper handmade from mulberry tree bark, registered as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage have officially commenced, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration Friday.

At a Cultural Heritage Committee meeting held Thursday, CHA selected the provisional title, "Hanji's traditional knowledge and technology," to use when applying to inscribe the paper on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity next year.

In the past, hanji was also referred to as "baekji," because of the multi-step process of its making, including boiling the inner bark of the mulberry tree, rinsing it, straining it, pounding it, separating the fibers and drying it before it takes its final form. It was in "baek" -- the hundredth touch or treatment -- that the paper was considered finished.

Hanji making is designated national intangible cultural heritage and the government recognizes masters with the title of "hanjijang."

The hanji making process not only showcases exceptional craftsmanship but also reflects the sense of community valued in Korean culture, according to CHA.

"Although similar cultures of mulberry paper are shared among Korea, China and Japan, we have a unique process and uses for hanji," Lim Seung-beom, a senior researcher at the CHA's world heritage division told The Korea Herald.

Lim also mentioned cases where museums around the world used hanji in restoration works. In 2017, the Louvre Museum in Paris used hanji to restore a 19th-century desk drawer handle.